Board of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers approves change in directorate

The Board of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at its meeting held on 18 May 2021 has taken on record the appointment of Dr Rajeev Rajan as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company with effect from 08 May 2021.

Accordingly N. Muruganandam ceases to be the Chairman and S. Sivashanmugaraja, ceases to be the Managing Director of the Company.

