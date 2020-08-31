NMDC approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 523.80 cr

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance plans to raise fund via debt issue
IRB Infrastructure raises Rs 200 cr through NCDs on private placement basis
DLF plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via issue of NCDs
Grasim Industries to raise Rs 1000 cr through private placement of NCDs
DLF raises Rs 1,000 cr via issue of debentures
-
On private placement basisNMDC announced that the Debenture Committee of the Board on 28 August 2020 has approved the allotment of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, taxable bonds of Rs 10 lakh each in the nature of non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 523.80 crore at an interest rate of 7.30% per annum, on private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU