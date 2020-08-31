NMDC approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 523.80 cr

On private placement basis

NMDC announced that the Debenture Committee of the Board on 28 August 2020 has approved the allotment of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, taxable bonds of Rs 10 lakh each in the nature of non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 523.80 crore at an interest rate of 7.30% per annum, on private placement basis.

