Gujarat Gas appoints director

With effect from 28 August 2020

Gujarat Gas announced that Dr. Manjula Subramaniam, IAS (Retd.), has been appointed as the Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent Woman Director) on the Board of Directors of Gujarat Gas w.e.f. 28 August, 2020 for a tenure of 5 years, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. She is not related to any Directors of the Company.

