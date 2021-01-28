Board of Welspun India revises advanced materials project and its cost to Rs 299.6 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 27 January 2021The Board of Welspun India at its meeting held on 27 January 2021 has revised Advanced Materials Project by deferring Project for Wet-wipes and Bleach-cotton product lines at Kutch District, Gujarat and Rangareddy District, Telangana. Accordingly, cost of project to be set up as per revised approval is Rs. 299.60 crore.
The Board may take up project for remaining product lines for discussion at appropriate time.
The proposed capacity of Spunlace is around 17,729 MTPA and for Disinfectants 33.50 million packets per annum. These projects will cater to demand in domestic as well as international markets, not limited specific countries. The commercial production for remaining product lines viz. Spunlace, Disinfectants, will be targeted to be up by September, 2021.
Current situation of Pandemic outbreak has prompted this change and projects for remaining product lines may be taken up for discussion by the Board at appropriate time.
