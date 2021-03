Board of Zensar approves merger of US based step down subsidiaries

At meeting held on 18 March 2021

The Board of Zensar Technologies at its meeting held on 18 March 2021 has approved merger of the following US-based 100% step down subsidiaries into Zensar Technologies Inc., USA, a material subsidiary of the company:

1. Keystone Logic Inc.

2. Professional Access

3. Cynosure Inc.

4. Indigo Slate

The Board/Shareholders of the respective subsidiary(ies) have consented/approved the merger.

Consequent to the Merger, the merging entities would cease to exist as step-down subsidiaries/subsidiaries of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)