Board of Rossari Biotech to consider fund raising options

On 23 March 2021The Board of Rossari Biotech will meet on 23 March 2021 to consider fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or any other instrument or security including fully / partly or non-convertible instruments through preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals and consents as may be required under applicable laws including the approval of the members at a general meeting or postal ballot, as applicable.
