Boards of IDFC and IDFC FHCL approve sale of IDFC AMC to consortium of Bandhan Financial Holding, GIC and ChrysCapital

-
ALSO READ
Boards of PVR and Inox Leisure approve merger
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves change in Chairman
Kalyan Jewellers India appoints Vinod Rai as Chairman
Board of Schaeffler India approves sub-division of shares
Tata CLiQ Luxury introduces The Watch Society, a phygital society for watch enthusiasts
-
At meeting held on 06 April 2022The board of directors of IDFC and the board of directors of IDFC Financial Holding Company (IDFC FHCL) at their respective meetings held today, i.e. 06 April 2022, have inter alia considered binding bids received in connection with divestment of IDFC AMC along with IDFC AMC Trustee company IDFC AMC Trustee) and have approved sale of the entire shareholding of IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee held by IDFC FHCL to a consortium comprising of Bandhan Financial Holding, Lathe Investment (affiliate of GIC), Tangerine Investments and Infinity Partners (affiliates of ChrysCapital) (Proposed Transaction).
The Proposed Transaction will be completed upon receipt of requisite regulatory and other approvals, as applicable, and completion of closing related actions mutually agreed between the parties.
The consideration for the Proposed Transaction is Rs. 4,500 crore on a fully diluted basis and subject to customary price adjustments at the closure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU