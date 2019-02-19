Bodal Chemicals advances after resuming operations

rose 4.72% to Rs 94.35 at 09:50 IST on BSE after the company said it has restarted remaining of dye intermediate and dyestuff operations.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 157.09 points or 0.4% at 35,655.53.

On the BSE, 9,421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9,267 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 95.30 and a low of Rs 92 so far during the day.

had on 22 October 2018 intimated about partial disruption in operations in certain dye intermediates and dyestuffs of the company. On 5 November 2018, majority of those dye intermediate operations were restarted. The company has restarted remaining of those dye intermediate and dyestuff operations, said.

Bodal Chemicals' consolidated net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 29.63 crore on 8.27% rise in total income to Rs 334.84 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Bodal Chemicals is engaged in of acid, direct and reactive dyestuffs and dye intermediates for textile, leather, and papermaking applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)