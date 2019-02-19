Oberoi Realty Ltd Surges 3.6%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.9%

-
Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 12.06% over last one month compared to 3.41% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.2% drop in the SENSEX
Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 3.6% today to trade at Rs 503.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.9% to quote at 1784.28. The index is down 3.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 3.24% and Sobha Ltd added 2.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 26.8 % over last one year compared to the 5.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 12.06% over last one month compared to 3.41% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3995 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17027 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 609.4 on 24 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 351.75 on 05 Oct 2018.
