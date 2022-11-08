Bodhtree Consulting reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 65.78% to Rs 7.44 croreNet loss of Bodhtree Consulting reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.78% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.4421.74 -66 OPM %-20.7012.51 -PBDT-0.742.50 PL PBT-0.851.34 PL NP-0.801.05 PL
