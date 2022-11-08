MT Educare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 17.05 croreNet Loss of MT Educare reported to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.0516.36 4 OPM %-7.5711.67 -PBDT-3.29-0.76 -333 PBT-5.70-4.75 -20 NP-5.72-2.71 -111
