PB Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 186.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net Loss of PB Fintech reported to Rs 186.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 204.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 105.12% to Rs 573.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

