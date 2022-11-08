PB Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 186.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zomato jumps after Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 186 cr
Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 186.36% in the March 2022 quarter
Transformers and Rectifiers soars on bagging order worth Rs 186 crore
Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 186.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 186.34% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 105.12% to Rs 573.47 croreNet Loss of PB Fintech reported to Rs 186.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 204.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 105.12% to Rs 573.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales573.47279.58 105 OPM %-39.42-75.69 -PBDT-171.02-194.39 12 PBT-186.61-204.45 9 NP-186.64-204.44 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU