JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 29.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.06% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 29.56% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.06% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.374.03 58 OPM %69.2385.86 -PBDT2.632.80 -6 PBT2.632.80 -6 NP1.932.74 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU