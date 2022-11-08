Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 29.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.06% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 29.56% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.06% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.374.0369.2385.862.632.802.632.801.932.74

