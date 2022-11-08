Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 29.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited expands its presence
Decillion Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 38.16% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 58.06% to Rs 6.37 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance declined 29.56% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.06% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.374.03 58 OPM %69.2385.86 -PBDT2.632.80 -6 PBT2.632.80 -6 NP1.932.74 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU