Bombay Dyeing update on upcoming rights issue of up to Rs 940 cr

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company announced that the rights issue committee of the company at its meeting held on 03 October 2022 has approved the Draft Letter of Offer dated 03 October 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.
