Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves investment in proposed JV in Nepal

At meeting held on 03 October 2022The Board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 03 October 2022 has approved the investment of Rs 125 crore (i.e. 50% of project cost of Rs. 250 crore) in a company to be incorporated in Nepal, by way of equity and/or loan, for establishing a manufacturing facility in Nepal on joint venture basis between the company and various individuals affiliated with Ramesh Corp, Nepal.
