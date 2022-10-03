JUST IN
Business Standard

K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1407 cr

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 1407 crore as under:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East: 400 kV Transmission lines, part of the Kuwait - Saudi Arabia interconnection project 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia

Civil: The business has secured an order for the construction of official quarters and associated facilities for senior Government officials in India.

Railways: The business has secured an order for Signaling & Telecommunication works of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) under 'Kavach' in consortium in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 17:47 IST

