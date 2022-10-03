Maruti Suzuki India achieves total production of 1.77 lakh units in Sep

Maruti Suzuki India reported total production of 177,468 units in the month of September 2022 compared to 81,278 units in September 2021.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)