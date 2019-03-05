Borosil Glass Works invests Rs 2.50 cr in Klasspack (subsidiary)

-
Borosil Glass Works has made an additional investment of Rs 2.50 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of partly paid up equity shares of Klass Pack (Klasspack), a subsidiary company.
With the said investment, the Company's shareholding in Klasspack has increased from 70.21% to 75.73%.
