Borosil Glass Works invests Rs 2.50 cr in Klasspack (subsidiary)

Borosil Glass Works has made an additional investment of Rs 2.50 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of partly paid up equity shares of Klass Pack (Klasspack), a subsidiary company.

With the said investment, the Company's shareholding in Klasspack has increased from 70.21% to 75.73%.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 13:27 IST

