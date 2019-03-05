Reliance Infrastructure bags contract worth Rs 648 cr for construction of greenfield airport at Hirasar, Gujarat

-
Reliance Infrastructure has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of a contract worth Rs. 648 crore for the construction of new greenfield Airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat. Reliance Infrastructure had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as a main contractor.
The scope of work includes, detailed designing, engineering, procurement and construction of runway, basic strips, turning pads, taxiways, apron, perimeter and other roads, earth work in cut/fill and grading, drainage system, related retaining structures, fire station, MT pool, fire pit, cooling pit, ARP and associated approaches, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of airfield ground lighting system, visual aids for navigation and bird hazard reduction etc.
The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of letter of award (LoA).
