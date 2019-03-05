JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hong Kong Market falls as China lowers growth target
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Capital Market 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 40 mg/12.5 mg, 80 mg/12.5 mg, and 80 mg/25 mg, a generic version of Micardis1 HCT Tablets, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2019, the Micardis HCT Tablets market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $40.6 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements