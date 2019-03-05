Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Pharma recalls Losartan hypertension tablet in US
Torrent recalls 16 lots of hypertensive drug from US due to
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets U
Mylan recalls batches of blood pressure medicine in U.S.
Aurobindo Pharma to recall 80 lots of blood pressure medicine valsartan in U.S.
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.
S. FDA) for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 40 mg/12.5 mg, 80 mg/12.5 mg, and 80 mg/25 mg, a generic version of Micardis1 HCT Tablets, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2019, the Micardis HCT Tablets market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $40.6 million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU