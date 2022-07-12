Borosil Renewables gains on fund raising plans

Borosil Renewables advanced 1.35% to Rs 651.05 after the company said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 14 July 2022, to consider fund raising by the company.

The funds would be raised either via further public offer, issuance of american depository receipts or global depository receipts, issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds, qualified institutions placement or through a combination thereof.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and greenhouses.

The company's standalone net profit declined 30.64% to Rs 46.38 crore on a 7.70% fall in sales to Rs 179.05 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

