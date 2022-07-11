Muthoot Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1025, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.06% rally in NIFTY and a 1.72% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1025, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 16173. The Sensex is at 54268.18, down 0.39%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 1.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16260.2, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1028, down 0.85% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd tumbled 34.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.06% rally in NIFTY and a 1.72% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)