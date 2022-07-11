Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads losers in 'B' group

Arshiya Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Shreeji Translogistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup crashed 15.99% to Rs 16.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 12.54. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75967 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 5.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5878 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd shed 8.50% to Rs 112. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5779 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd pared 8.38% to Rs 217.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8932 shares in the past one month.

