HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 545, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.06% rally in NIFTY and a 1.72% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 545, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 16173. The Sensex is at 54268.18, down 0.39%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 6.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16260.2, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 546.75, down 0.14% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 20.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.06% rally in NIFTY and a 1.72% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 95.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

