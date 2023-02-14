Bosch consolidated net profit rises 36.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 3659.90 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 36.04% to Rs 319.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 235.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 3659.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3109.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3659.903109.1011.0311.50532.90420.80424.60335.70319.70235.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)