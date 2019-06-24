Bourses trade with minor losses; auto stocks decline

Key benchmark indices pared early gains and were trading with minor losses in morning trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 32.28 points or 0.08% to 39,162.21. The index was down 11.35 points or 0.10% to 11,712.75.

Trading sentiment was affected after indicated today, 24 June 2019, that the (RBI) has quit his role six months before the end of his tenure. Acharya is reportedly returning to University's Stern School of Business ( Stern) in August, instead of February 2020 as

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.23%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.10%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On the BSE, 935 shares rose and 904 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

Pharma stocks were mixed. (up 2.68%), Lupin (up 2.41%), (up 0.26%), (up 0.17%), (up 0.10%) and (up 0.04%), edged higher. (down 1.78%), (down 1.07%), (down 0.38%), (down 0.32%) and (down 0.10%), edged lower.

was down 5.93% to Rs 470.55 after the company received a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its new drug application for Ryaltris, nasal spray. The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) pertaining to one of the (APIs) and in the

In a separate announcement, the company reported that its Brazilian subsidiary, Glenmark Farmactica has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Biosciences S.A, a subsidiary of AG, for three indicated towards of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in This agreement will be effective from July 01, 2019 onwards. The announcement was made before market hours today, 24 June 2019.

Auto stocks witnessed selling. (down 4.4%), (down 2.03%), (down 2%), (down 1.82%), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.9%), (down 0.52%) and (up 0.28%), declined. Escorts was up 1.85%.

was up 0.22% to Rs 1543.4 after the company announced that its power business arm has bagged a mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from SJVN Thermal to set up a 2x660 MW ultra-super critical power plant in district, The order falls under "Mega" category the range for which is greater than 7000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

JMC Project (India) was up 1.52% to Rs 130.25 after securing new orders of Rs 514 crore. The company secured residential and commercial projects in South and totalling Rs 295 crore. It bagged factory works from a multinational client in of Rs 112 crore. It received institutional building order of Rs 107 crore in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)