Bourses trade with minor losses; auto stocks decline

Key benchmark indices pared early gains and were trading with minor losses in morning trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 32.28 points or 0.08% to 39,162.21. The Nifty 50 index was down 11.35 points or 0.10% to 11,712.75.
Trading sentiment was affected after media reports indicated today, 24 June 2019, that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya has quit his role six months before the end of his tenure. Acharya is reportedly returning to New York University's Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) in August, instead of February 2020 as CV Starr Professor of Economics.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.23%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.10%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On the BSE, 935 shares rose and 904 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.
Pharma stocks were mixed. Piramal Enterprises (up 2.68%), Lupin (up 2.41%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (up 0.26%), Alkem Laboratories (up 0.17%), Divi's Laboratories (up 0.10%) and IPCA Laboratories (up 0.04%), edged higher. Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.78%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.07%), Cadila Healthcare (down 0.38%), Cipla (down 0.32%) and Wockhardt (down 0.10%), edged lower.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was down 5.93% to Rs 470.55 after the company received a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its new drug application for Ryaltris, nasal spray. The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) pertaining to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the manufacturing facilities.
In a separate announcement, the company reported that its Brazilian subsidiary, Glenmark Farmactica has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Novartis Biosciences S.A, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, for three respiratory products indicated towards treatment of the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Brazil. This agreement will be effective from July 01, 2019 onwards. The announcement was made before market hours today, 24 June 2019.
Auto stocks witnessed selling. TVS Motor Company (down 4.4%), Eicher Motors (down 2.03%), Bajaj Auto (down 2%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.82%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.9%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.52%) and Mahindra and Mahindra (up 0.28%), declined. Escorts was up 1.85%.
Larsen & Toubro was up 0.22% to Rs 1543.4 after the company announced that its power business arm has bagged a mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from SJVN Thermal to set up a 2x660 MW ultra-super critical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar. The order falls under "Mega" category the range for which is greater than 7000 crore as per its classification of contracts.
JMC Project (India) was up 1.52% to Rs 130.25 after securing new orders of Rs 514 crore. The company secured residential and commercial projects in South and West India totalling Rs 295 crore. It bagged factory works from a multinational client in East India of Rs 112 crore. It received institutional building order of Rs 107 crore in East India.
