Selling pressure intensifies

Key equity benchmarks witnessed steep decline in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below 11,750 mark. At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 333.47 points or 0.84% at 39,268.16. The index was down 98.15 points or 0.83% at 11,733.60.

Selling was wide spread. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.54%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.04%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1082 shares rose and 1299 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper, rose 1.36% to 6.873% at 14:20 IST, compared with 6.781% at close in the previous trading session.

FMCG stocks were mixed. (up 2.34%), (up 1.64%), (up 1.04%), (up 0.84%), Britannia Industires (up 0.75%), (up 0.35%) and Consumer Care (up 0.2%), edged higher.

While, (down 1.12%), (down 1.04%), (down 0.88%), (down 0.67%) and (down 0.35%), edged lower.

Car was down 3.4% to Rs 6,411. was down 0.46% to Rs 118 after and joined hands to support inventory financing.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, India announced that Dzire is now compliant with AIS-145 Safety Norms (both petrol and diesel). Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant. This has led to a price hike across model. The price shall vary from Rs. 5,82,613 to Rs. 9,57,622 (ex-showroom price in and region). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

Most telecom stocks witnessed selling. (down 4.83%), (down 4.51%), (down 0.43%) and MTNL (down 0.38%), declined. While, (up 2.10%) was up.

