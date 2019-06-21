Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index registers a drop of 1.46%

Nifty Pharma index closed down 1.46% at 7911.55 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell 3.94%, Divis Laboratories Ltd dropped 3.57% and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slipped 3.34%.
The Nifty Pharma index has decreased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 9.15% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.41% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.91% to close at 11724.1 while the SENSEX has declined 1.03% to close at 39194.49 today.
