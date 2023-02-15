ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports in focus

ONGC: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11665.24 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 11636.67 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 171041.32 crore from Rs 147854.38 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 162.31 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 243.25 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 4298.94 crore from Rs 3656.08 crore.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY22. Net revenue decreased to Rs 1253 crore from Rs 1320 crore.

Bata India: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 83.10 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 907.8 crore from Rs 854.8 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 161.7 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 92.4 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 2347.5 crore from Rs 1347.4 crore.

