UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, RailTel in spotlight

UltraTech Cement: The company announced commissioning of 1.30 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi, Chhattisgarh and 2.80 mtpa greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack, Odisha. With this commissioning the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 126.95 mtpa.

Vedanta: The company has been declared as the 'Preferred Bidder' in respect of e‐auction of Kelwardabri Nickel (Ni), Chromium (Cr) and Associated Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Block based on highest Final Price Offer of 4.15% submitted by the Company.

Godrej Properties (GPL): GPL announced that it has acquired Raj Kapoor's Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project. The Mumbai-based real estate developer will develop a premium residential project at the iconic location.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for Supply, Installation Testing and Commissioning of the IT network infrastructure amounting to Rs. 27.07 crore (excluding taxes) and Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract amounting to Rs. 6.22 crore (excluding taxes) per year for 5 years extendable to 10 years.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Forge Limited (BFL): F&F HAL, Saarloha & BFL, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development and production of aerospace grade steel alloys, at Aero India.

RPP Infra Projects: The company has won an order of construction of Integrated Storm Water Drain Works in M1 & M2 Components in Kovalam Basin in expanded areas in Greater Chennai Corporation Package 8 covering various streets of zone 14 for the contract price of Rs 59.92 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 Months from the appointed date.

