ZEE, Nykaa, Sail, Castrol India in focus

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5241.10 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 4893.91 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 19662.65 crore from Rs 19213.69 crore.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa): Nykaa reported 71% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.49 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 29.02 crore in Q3 FY22. Operating revenue fell 0.1% YoY to Rs 2111.2 crore during the quarter.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement informed that Prakash Narayan Chhangani has resigned as Whole Time Director of the Company effective from close of business hours on 13th February 2023 to pursue his career outside the organization.

Steel Authority of India (Sail): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 542.18 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 1528.54 crore in Q3 FY22. Total income increased to Rs 25140.16 crore from Rs 25398.37 crore.

Castrol India: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 193.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 188.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2021. Total income increased to Rs 1195.65 crore from Rs 1103 crore.

Celebrity Fashions: Celebrity Fashions board has approved the issue of up to 47.64 lakh shares on a preferential basis at Rs 21.08 each. The company will allot 23,81,832 preferential shares each to two foreign portfolio investors, Citrine Fund and Arial Holdings 1, the company said in an exchange filing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)