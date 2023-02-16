IndiGo, MIDHANI, Tanla Platforms, RateGain in focus

-
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will reportedly sell her 4% stake in the aviation company via a block deal today.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has participated in the Aero India 2023 and entered into nine numbers non-binding MoUs which are confidential in nature.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI): MIDHANI has signed eleven MoUs with various organization. These MoUs are in the area of developing and manufacturing Aerospace and Naval materials, R&D, Exports, Health Care and Training etc.
Tanla Platforms: Tanla Platforms will launch Wisely ATP (patent pending), an Anti-Phishing Technology Platform, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on 27 February 2023.
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain): RateGain announced that Air Cairo, Egypt's second-largest carrier has selected AirGain to gather essential pricing insights and competitive intelligence data to speed up growth in a constantly evolving market.
Ramco Systems: The Philippines' national flag carrier, Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL), announced that it has signed an agreement with the global aviation software provider Ramco Systems, to deploy Ramco's state-of-the-art Aviation Suite V5.9.
