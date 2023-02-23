Brahmanand Himghar standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Brahmanand Himghar rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.230.2026.0920.000.060.040.060.040.060.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)