Shakti Press standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.23 croreNet profit of Shakti Press declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.232.23 0 OPM %19.2822.42 -PBDT0.270.33 -18 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.100.13 -23
