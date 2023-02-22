Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 47.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 489.69 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 47.26% to Rs 64.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 489.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales489.69397.44 23 OPM %61.86100.96 -PBDT91.83169.38 -46 PBT91.43168.97 -46 NP64.54122.37 -47
