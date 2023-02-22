Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 47.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 489.69 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 47.26% to Rs 64.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 489.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.489.69397.4461.86100.9691.83169.3891.43168.9764.54122.37

