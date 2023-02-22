JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts as investors await RBI, FOMC meeting minutes
Business Standard

Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 47.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 489.69 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 47.26% to Rs 64.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 489.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales489.69397.44 23 OPM %61.86100.96 -PBDT91.83169.38 -46 PBT91.43168.97 -46 NP64.54122.37 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU