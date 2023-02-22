GMR Airports reports standalone net profit of Rs 570.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.52% to Rs 84.50 crore

Net profit of GMR Airports reported to Rs 570.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 61.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.52% to Rs 84.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 152.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.84.50152.3028.7254.51-85.77-60.79-86.18-61.23570.26-61.16

