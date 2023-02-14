Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 23.00% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.6950.87 9 OPM %24.9122.69 -PBDT3.761.67 125 PBT3.201.16 176 NP3.284.26 -23

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

