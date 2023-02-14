Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 23.00% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.6950.8724.9122.693.761.673.201.163.284.26

