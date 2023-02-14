Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 376.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.26% to Rs 169.33 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 376.87% to Rs 38.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.169.33121.5928.274.5756.9313.3752.009.4338.348.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)