Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 376.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.26% to Rs 169.33 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 376.87% to Rs 38.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales169.33121.59 39 OPM %28.274.57 -PBDT56.9313.37 326 PBT52.009.43 451 NP38.348.04 377

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

