Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 376.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 3.75%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.02%
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 3.43%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.13%
Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 28.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Nucleus Software deploys its digital lending platform for Bank of Sydney
Sensex spurts 376 pts, Nifty above 17,900 level
-
Sales rise 39.26% to Rs 169.33 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 376.87% to Rs 38.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.26% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales169.33121.59 39 OPM %28.274.57 -PBDT56.9313.37 326 PBT52.009.43 451 NP38.348.04 377
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU