Brigade Enterprises in demand after strong Q4 result

Brigade Enterprises added 5.09% to Rs 262 after the realty company reported a sharp surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.57 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2.68 crore in Q4 FY20.Net sales grew 24.4% year on year to Rs 791.24 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The real estate company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 26.55 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 13.79 crore in Q4 FY20.
EBITDA surged 52% to Rs 218.30 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 143.50 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA/revenue stood at 27% in Q4 FY21 from 22% in Q4 FY20. The company reported the highest ever pre-sales of 1.66 million square feet valued at Rs 1,018 crore during Q4 FY21.
Brigade Enterprises posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.3 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with net profit of Rs 130.6 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue declined 26% year on year to Rs 1,949.97 crore in FY21.
Total collections during FY21 were reported at Rs 2712 crore compared to Rs 2538 crore during FY20 an increase of 7%, despite the impact of the pandemic. The average cost of debt is at an all-time low of 8.4%.
Commenting on the results, chairman and managing director, M.R. Jaishankar of Brigade Enterprises said, "Despite businesses taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brigade has witnessed robust sales driven by our residential business along with continued stability in the commercial business. Our residential projects in Hyderabad and Chennai continue to deliver consistently high results, along with our projects in Bangalore. It is encouraging to end FY21 on a high note which we can safely attribute to customers continuing to trust Brigade for our quality and service. We hope the strong pipeline of our ongoing and upcoming projects, and favourable market conditions will help maintain the momentum in the coming months."
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.
Brigade Enterprises is Brigade group's flagship company. Brigade group was established in 1986, with property development as its main focus.
