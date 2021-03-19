Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 60.6 points or 2.3% at 2574.02 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.46%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.95%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.75%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.25%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 1.2%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.5%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.34%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.83%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.34 or 0.39% at 49407.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.9 points or 0.31% at 14602.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 115.2 points or 0.57% at 20270.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.83 points or 0.18% at 6707.04.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 1761 were trading in red and 191 were unchanged.

