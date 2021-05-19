Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8026 shares

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 May 2021.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8026 shares. The stock rose 1.35% to Rs.1,268.50. Volumes stood at 12455 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 85085 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6440 shares. The stock rose 4.97% to Rs.261.70. Volumes stood at 6941 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 5874 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1075 shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.1,134.85. Volumes stood at 3446 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38776 shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.139.60. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 2541 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock rose 1.76% to Rs.2,860.00. Volumes stood at 956 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)