Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 39.55 points or 1.51% at 2659.61 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.95%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.03%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.91%),DLF Ltd (up 1.43%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.76%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.51%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.36%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 57.7 or 0.12% at 49800.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.4 points or 0.02% at 14740.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.64 points or 0.97% at 20669.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.85 points or 0.68% at 6830.4.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 833 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

