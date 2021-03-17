Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 50.59 points or 1.84% at 2705.05 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 6.44%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 5.54%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.09%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.49%),DLF Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.08%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.97%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.64%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.08%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.55 or 0.28% at 50222.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.25 points or 0.45% at 14843.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 222.04 points or 1.05% at 20940.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 88.06 points or 1.27% at 6865.45.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 1896 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

