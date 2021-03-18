Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 39.31 points or 1.47% at 2639.46 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.71%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.91%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.88%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.43%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.69%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.44%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.69%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.45%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 376.9 or 0.76% at 49424.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.74% at 14612.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 268.52 points or 1.3% at 20445.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.09 points or 0.87% at 6744.92.

On BSE,848 shares were trading in green, 2026 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)