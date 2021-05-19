Take Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd and ADF Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2021.

Take Solutions Ltd surged 15.06% to Rs 70.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 8.87% to Rs 166.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66113 shares in the past one month.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd spiked 7.96% to Rs 990.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9524 shares in the past one month.

Tata Coffee Ltd jumped 7.35% to Rs 173.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

ADF Foods Ltd exploded 7.00% to Rs 999.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3694 shares in the past one month.

