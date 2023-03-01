Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slides 1.79%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 6.61% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.79% today to trade at Rs 479.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.11% to quote at 3148.49. The index is down 3.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.43% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 9.16 % over last one year compared to the 5.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 6.61% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 725 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5221 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 585 on 15 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 385.25 on 12 May 2022.

