HGS completes acquisition of US-based TekLink International

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) announced it has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in TekLink International Inc for $58.8 million.

TekLink International Inc. is a full-service financial planning and analytics service provider to over 60 clients across multiple industries, including consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing & distribution, utilities, and high tech.

TekLink is headquartered in Warrenville, IL, US, with presence in Europe and delivery centers in Hyderabad and Indore in India. The company has strong credentials in the industry, with established partnerships with Microsoft, SAP, Anaplan, etc.

The acquisition will strengthen HGS' digital solutions business by adding enhanced expertise in building data platforms, analytics, and financial planning. It will also add complementary digital workforce bench strength, with 275 seasoned technology and implementation professionals joining HGS as part of the transaction. HGS' digital solutions business currently employs over 750 core technology and digital marketing experts, primarily across the US and India, who are transforming customer experiences (CX) for leading brands.

HGS provides solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM) and digital media services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of HGS declined 61.80% to Rs 51.09 crore on 6.39% rise in net sales to Rs 1119.12 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of HGS were up 0.24% at Rs 1304.70 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

