Natco Pharma launches generic Pomalidomide capsules in Canada

Pomalidomide is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma.

Natco Pharma announced the launch of Pomalidomide capsules in Canada, the first generic alternative to Pomalyst brand in the country approved by Health Canada.

Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells. It is the second most common form of blood cancer in Canada with about 8,000 Canadians living with myeloma.

It is first generic alternative to Pomalyst brand in the country approved by Health Canada. Natco launched pomalidomide under their brand NAT-POMALIDOMIDE in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg capsules and available through the RevAid risk management platform. This launch reflects its continued investment in Canada to expand portfolio of high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals which comprises research and development, manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India which caters to both domestic and international markets including regulated markets like United States of America and Europe.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 22.5% to Rs 62.30 crore on 12.1% decline in net sales to Rs 492.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Natco Pharma were up 0.35% to Rs 540 on the BSE.

