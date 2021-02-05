Brigade Enterprises records loss of Rs 16 cr in December quarter

On a consolidated basis, Brigade Enterprises reported a net loss of Rs 16.12 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 49.33 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 16.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 644.63 crore.

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 40 crore during Q3 FY21. The Group had investment of Rs 40 core in Tier II bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its communication in November 2020, advised the administrator of LVB to write down the Tier II bonds issued by LVB pursuant to the amalgamation of LVB with DBS Bank India and LVB being non-viable under Section 45 of Banking Regulation Act. The Group has filed a writ petition in Bangalore High Court against the order of the RBI. Considering the overall uncertainty on recoverability of the aforesaid amount, the Group has made provision in this regard.

EBITDA declined by 8% to Rs 157.5 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 171.9 crore in Q3 FY20. EBITDA margin was at 24% as on 31 December 2020, lower than 30% as on 31 December 2019.

Pre-tax loss was at Rs 26.67 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 36.03 crore in Q3 December 2019.

In Q3 FY21, the company achieved all time high pre-sales of approximately 1.53 million square feet with a sale value of Rs 923.2 crore.

Brigade's real estate sales have risen by 60% from the previous quarter by value. Its sales realization increased by 3% from previous quarter. Rental collection stood at approximately 99% in office portfolio.

Brigade Enterprises is Brigade group's flagship company. Brigade group was established in 1986, with property development as its main focus.

