Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 135.65 points or 1.76% at 7852.14 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, State Bank of India (up 13.32%), PNB Gilts Ltd (up 11.48%),Indian Bank (up 9.73%),Bank of India (up 7.06%),Central Bank of India (up 6.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 5.08%), Bank of Baroda (up 4.81%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 4.72%), IFCI Ltd (up 4.12%), and UCO Bank (up 4.1%).

On the other hand, PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 7.52%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 5.32%), and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.93%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.52 or 0.55% at 50890.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.8 points or 0.57% at 14980.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.01 points or 0.38% at 19221.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.14 points or 0.14% at 6517.27.

On BSE,1370 shares were trading in green, 802 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

